PeopleUK & IrelandCorporateFinancing
14 Oct 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco, David Hatcher
Greg Cohen and Marc Foster join as managing partners at OakNorth-backed lender
Big Yellow pressed for strategic sale
King’s Cross clinches £1.5bn refinance
Ask Partners expands leadership team with pair of senior hires
Fattal Hotels expands UK footprint with Bristol acquisition
M&G Real Estate explores launch of debut secondaries fund
Most flex operators worldwide plan expansion in next 12 months
West of England launches £130m fund to deliver 6,000 homes
GPE says demand robust despite “volatile macroeconomic backdrop”
Westminster approves mammoth new office demolition
AEW to exit $2.3bn real estate securities business
Core giant pulls out of direct property investment
Blackstone’s top European team on the trends defining today’s market
Expo 2026: “People are finally looking the beast in the eye”
M&G hires new head of real estate finance
St James’s only office tower prepped for £200m sale
New dawn for €2.5bn Sunrise
TPG lines up £350m Project Raptor sale
Guy Grainger to leave JLL
Made to measure: why real estate businesses are using AI to build their own tools
Hammerson exec departs in latest change at the top