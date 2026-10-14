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PeopleUK & IrelandCorporateFinancing

Ask Partners expands leadership team with pair of senior hires

14 Oct 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco, David Hatcher

Greg Cohen and Marc Foster join as managing partners at OakNorth-backed lender

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