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CorporateHotels & LeisureIrelandM&AUK & Ireland

Ask4 acquires hospitality tech specialist

5 Aug 2026 | 14:08 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

GI Partners-backed firm executing a focused programme of strategic acquisitions

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