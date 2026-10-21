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FinancingUK & IrelandYorkshire & North EastResidentialStudent AccommodationDevelopment

Asset Capital banks £30m loan for Durham student scheme

21 Oct 2026 | 11:16 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Quantum provides funding for 232-room Melbury Court project

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