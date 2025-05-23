Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

HealthcareAlternativesCorporateInvestmentUK & Ireland

Assura pauses shareholder vote following fresh PHP approach

23 May 2025 | 08:02 | London | by May Agaran

The healthcare REIT said it will commence talks with PHP regarding their updated £1.68bn bid

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Clothing, Shirt, Face

Shah on property: why did it take so long for PHP to have a shot at Assura? 

20 May 2025
Read
Silhouette, Lighting, People

KKR says PHP's counteroffer for Assura not "superior proposal"

19 May 2025
Read

PHP seeks to dethrone KKR’s recommended offer for Assura

16 May 2025
Read
Electronics, Computer, Video Gaming

New twist in battle for £1.6bn+ Assura

24 Apr 2025
Read