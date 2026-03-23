NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

OfficeInvestmentLondonUK & Ireland

Astra adds to London office portfolio with £17m deal

23 Mar 2026 | 14:58 | London | by Guy Montague-Jones

Blackfriars deal follows £55m acquisition at start of year

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Blue Shield backs £100m London office conversion

1 Oct 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Building Complex

Pembroke sets sights on more residential deals

30 Sep 2026
Read

Stanhope and Norges to buy £200m City scheme in first deal since tie-up

29 Sep 2026
Read
Adult, Female, Person

Mapp appoints Colin Wilson as senior adviser for London business

29 Sep 2026
Read