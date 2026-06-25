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Student AccommodationEast of EnglandFinancingResidentialUK & Ireland

Atelier agrees £16m backing for Rengen's Cambridge student project

25 Jun 2026 | 15:08 | London | by May Agaran

Loan to fund refurbishment and repositioning of 150-bed scheme

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