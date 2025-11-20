Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

FinancingDevelopmentInvestmentLondonOfficeResidentialUK & Ireland

Atelier agrees £38m loan for Hammersmith office-to-resi conversion

20 Nov 2025 | 14:00 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

200 Hammersmith Road to deliver 118 apartments

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Swiss Life

New public-private partnership to boost UK housebuilding

20 Nov 2025
Read
Human, Person, Pedestrian

Greater Manchester’s new £1bn fund pumps £400m into workspace and residential

20 Nov 2025
Read
Road, Freeway, Landscape

UK's most famous warehouse up for grabs

20 Nov 2025
Read

PPHE agrees £95m refinancing with Aareal for London hotel

20 Nov 2025
Read