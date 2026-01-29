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FinancingDevelopmentResidentialSenior livingStudent AccommodationUK & Ireland

Atelier hits £1bn development lending milestone

29 Jan 2026 | 14:50 | London | by May Agaran

Specialist lender aims to reach £2bn by 2029

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