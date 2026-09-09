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RetailContinental EuropeFranceSpain

Atrato and GIC form €300m European supermarkets joint venture

9 Sep 2026 | 15:15 | London | by Chris Borland, David Hatcher

Partners complete sale-and-leaseback portfolio acquisition in France and Spain

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