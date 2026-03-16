Atream appoints deputy chief of private equity and real estate

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16 Mar 2026 | 13:20 | London | by Natalia Vasnier
Thibaut Léonard joins after six years as investment director at Schroders
Bury Council and Bruntwood bank £24m GMCA grant
McLaren bags approval for 14-storey Hammersmith student scheme
Japanese investor seeks buyer for £45m City office
Lanesborough launches investment and asset management business
The office debate is over – enter the adaptability conversation
Art Capital sketches out growth plan with high-profile dealmaker hire
Investors circle £100m of Long Harbour assets
Former BNP Paribas chief launches living sector advisory firm
Chatha Capital submits plans for 46-storey Manchester tower
Green light for Fifth State’s West Hampstead student scheme
Blackstone finds buyer for €420m industrial outdoor storage portfolio
Starwood European MD departs
Need to know: the ultimate guide to LGPS pools
JLL hires Oaktree star for EMEA debt role
Arrow Global swoops for former King Street exec
Four of the UK’s largest pension funds discuss top real estate priorities
Art Capital sketches out growth plan with high-profile dealmaker hire
Ares eyes recap of €4bn former GLP funds
Next picks West End hub for £100m London HQ
Schroders launches west London office sale