Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

FinanceContinental EuropeCorporateDevelopmentInvestmentNordicsOfficeRetailSweden

Atrium Ljungberg inks €77m NIB loan

23 Jun 2025 | 13:07 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Facility to finance redevelopment of the Söderhallarna mall in Stockholm

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Deka secures buyers for Stockholm office

17 Dec 2024
Read
City, Urban, Road

Balder sells €86m leasehold for Stockholm office 

22 Nov 2024
Read
City, Architecture, Building

Alecta signs €185m Swedish office deal

3 Jun 2024
Read

Atrium Ljungberg appoints finance chief

20 May 2024
Read