Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

OpinionInvestmentRetailUK & Ireland

Auction investors stock up on retail assets

13 Aug 2025 | 16:15 | London | by Richard Auterac

Recovery in retail sales is a key trend from the auction market

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

City, Architecture, Building

Professional services occupiers lead European office leasing growth  

13 Aug 2025
Read
Shop, Shopping Mall, Architecture

Institutions make retail return as recovery gathers pace

13 Aug 2025
Read
Brick, Architecture, Building

Investor exodus from student HMOs grows 

13 Aug 2025
Read

£800m City scheme next up in Landsec summer sell-off

13 Aug 2025
Read