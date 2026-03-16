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Senior livingFinancingInvestmentResidentialUK & Ireland

Audley secures institutional backing in £130m double deal

16 Mar 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Jessica Middleton-Pugh, Guy Montague-Jones

Transactions follow group's merger with Elysian Residences last year

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