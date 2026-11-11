NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

InvestmentContinental EuropeGermanyUK & IrelandOffice

Auf Wiedersehen, Pet: German open-ended funds come under pressure to sell UK assets

11 Nov 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Alexander Peace

Rising redemptions are forcing funds with billions in UK investments to weigh exit options

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Shop, Shopping Mall, Person

Owner weighs exit from £2bn Westfield Stratford

6 Nov 2026
Read
Tikehau Capital's Frederic Jariel

Tikehau’s real estate CIO: "Everything is timing and entry price"

3 Nov 2026
Read
Formal Wear, Clothing, Suit

Q+A: Nuveen's Jasper Gilbey on transacting €1bn this year

30 Oct 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Cityscape

Commerz Real to offload €50m Heidelberg resi scheme

29 Oct 2026
Read