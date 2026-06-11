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LogisticsEast MidlandsFinancingUK & Ireland

Aureon and Arax lock in £42m Investec loan

11 Jun 2026 | 14:48 | London | by May Agaran

Facility secured against Falcon Business Park in Loughborough

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