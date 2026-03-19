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LogisticsSouth WestUK & IrelandYorkshire & North East

Aureon Partners and Caisson iO launch £300m UK multi-let industrial platform

19 Mar 2026 | 08:14 | London | by Jessica Middleton-Pugh

New venture seeded with £36m of acquisitions

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