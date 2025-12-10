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Student AccommodationAustraliaEast MidlandsInvestmentLondonNorthern IrelandResidentialScotlandUK & IrelandWales

AusSuper completes £250m Harrison Street student portfolio purchase

10 Dec 2025 | 15:52 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Collection comprises six schemes totalling around 1,600 beds

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