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ResidentialNorth WestUK & IrelandStudent AccommodationInvestment

AusSuper hits pause on £170m Kampus deal

22 Dec 2025 | 16:15 | London | by Alexander Peace, Charlie Schouten, Chris Borland

Manchester sale on hold

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