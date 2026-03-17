NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

Hotels & LeisureAustraliaCorporateEast MidlandsEast of EnglandInvestmentScotlandSouth EastUK & IrelandYorkshire & North East

Australian duo step up for £4.6bn Center Parcs recap

17 Mar 2026 | 06:29 | London | by May Agaran, Chris Borland, David Hatcher

Brookfield making progress on bringing in fresh capital

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Water, Waterfront, Nature

Pierre & Vacances-Center Parcs Group in talks over €900m take-private

18 Mar 2026
Read

UK pension funds explore stake in £4.5bn Center Parcs

30 Dec 2025
Read

Green light for £450m Scottish Borders Center Parcs

9 Dec 2025
Read
Pool, Water, Swimming Pool

Brookfield explores recap options for £4.5bn Center Parcs

6 Oct 2025
Read