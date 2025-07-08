Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

ResidentialInvestmentUK & IrelandYorkshire & North East

Australian investor acquires Newcastle’s tallest tower

8 Jul 2025 | 08:20 | London | by Charlie Schouten

27-storey building bought from administrators

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Plans unveiled for Newcastle’s tallest tower

12 Mar 2025
Read
Road, City, Street

Newcastle’s tallest building launched for sale

31 Jul 2024
Read
Road, City, Street

Sale of Newcastle’s tallest tower edges closer

2 May 2024
Read
High Rise, City, Urban

High Street Group creditors await £211m as administration rumbles on

28 Jul 2022
Read