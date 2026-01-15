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Australian titan makes push to clinch Brookfield’s €1.8bn student platform

15 Jan 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Edith Fishta, Amy Finch, Chris Borland, David Hatcher

Process is at a pre-diligence stage 

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