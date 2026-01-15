Australian titan makes push to clinch Brookfield’s €1.8bn student platform

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15 Jan 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Edith Fishta, Amy Finch, Chris Borland, David Hatcher
Process is at a pre-diligence stage
Affinius Capital hires MD to drive European capital raising
Iput lands sovereign wealth backing for €500m Dublin offices pipeline
Fiera and Packaged Living raise £70m from Homes England for single-family vehicle
£700m+ London build-to-rent trophy sale begins to bloom
Revealed: the best build-to-rent schemes and operators in the UK
Native Land kicks off prime London venture with Kensington tower deal
US affordable housing group expands to UK
Recently-listed GDL acquires £56m UK resi portfolio
JLL boosts data centre advisory platform
BNP Paribas RE appoints head of UK advisory
Going down: how much do property prices need to fall by?
Oxford Properties appoints new head of Europe and APAC
BNP Paribas Real Estate closes commercial valuations arm
US hospitality giant lines up £300m London hotel scheme
Pimco taps Brookfield exec in European expansion
Farran and Goldentree strike again with £165m regional office play
Link in talks to sell £125m Canary Wharf office
KLM out-of-town team stays solo after JLL deal
£100m Manchester skyscraper up for grabs
Former Pimco trio launch European investment platform