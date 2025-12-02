Green Street News - Homepage
Green Street News
Student AccommodationFinancingLondonResidentialUK & Ireland

AustralianSuper and SAV Group team up for South Kensington refi

2 Dec 2025 | 08:15 | London | by Charlie Schouten

Prime student asset refinanced

