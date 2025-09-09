Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

CorporateAustraliaCanadaContinental EuropeGermanyLogisticsLondonOfficePeopleResidentialStudent AccommodationUK & Ireland

AustralianSuper recruits Canadian star as new European chief

9 Sep 2025 | 14:25 | London | by David Hatcher

A$368bn investor’s portfolio includes giant M7 logistics joint venture and famed King’s Cross estate

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Suburb, Architecture, Building

PSP and Goldman to invest €1.2bn in German suburbs

24 Jul 2025
Read
Condo, Building, Housing

Canadian club backs Long Harbour’s £1.5bn build-to-rent fund

3 Aug 2021
Read

PSP Investments’ global real estate head departing

18 Jun 2025
Read
Blonde, Hair, Person

Q+A: Paul Clark on AusSuper’s European evolution, King’s Cross and his next steps

3 Apr 2025
Read