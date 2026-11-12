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InvestmentContinental EuropeGermanyOfficeRetailDevelopmentRegeneration

Austrian group Balfin enters Germany with Munich acquisition

12 Nov 2026 | 14:31 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Tietz property will be redeveloped into office and retail asset

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