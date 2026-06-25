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Austria's railway operator on track for €600m Vienna trophy acquisition

25 Jun 2026 | 15:15 | London | by Julie Cruz

91,000 sq m office and retail building held by Morgan Stanley Real Estate on behalf of Australian and Korean investors

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