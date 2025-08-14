Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

Data centresAlternativesContinental EuropeDevelopmentInvestmentRegenerationSpain

Avaio Digital to develop €650m Madrid data centre campus

14 Aug 2025 | 15:40 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Algete Data Hub will provide 64MW of capacity

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Computer

Starwood-owned Echelon forms data centre joint venture with Iberdrola 

28 Jul 2025
Read

Large-scale data centre projects flock to Southern Europe 

2 Jun 2025
Read
Electronics, Hardware, Computer

Azora unveils potential €2bn Spanish data centre project

13 Mar 2025
Read

$400m data centre sale to include Madrid site

3 Apr 2024
Read