Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

ResidentialContinental EuropeInvestmentOfficeSpain

Avalon buys Madrid plot for resi project

12 Sep 2025 | 16:52 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

More than 550 affordable homes to be built 

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

City, Architecture, Building

DWS and Bialto seal Madrid residential acquisition

12 Sep 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Outdoors

Romanian developer Impact earmarks €1.6bn for resi projects 

5 Sep 2025
Read
Nature, Outdoors, Scenery

Mobimo plans €128m resi project near Lake Lucerne

5 Sep 2025
Read

Plans lodged for 30-storey Preston build-to-rent tower

1 Sep 2025
Read