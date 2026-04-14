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ResidentialUK & IrelandYorkshire & North EastCommunity & Social HousingInvestment

Avant lodges plans for 468 County Durham homes

14 Apr 2026 | 07:31 | London | by May Agaran

Project forms the third and fourth phases of Peerfields development

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