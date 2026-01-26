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ResidentialCorporateDistressPolicy & RegulationUK & Ireland

Avant owners take Lloyds to court over cladding liabilities

26 Jan 2026 | 08:06 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Elliot Investment Management and tycoon Jeff Fairburn argue the lender should pay part of a £107m post-Grenfell remediation bill

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