Aventos acquires insolvent Euroboden property in Berlin

DistressContinental EuropeGermanyIndustrialLogistics
24 Sep 2025 | 07:20 | London | by Michael Minarzik
Flexible industrial space to be built on the 14,600 sq m site
Barings sounds out buyers for Manchester’s £75m Vox
£180m Leeds resi scheme finally scrapped as site sold
Cushman beefs up valuation team with two senior hires
Shah on property: retreat of robotic retail puts big stores back in fashion
Plans submitted for YTL’s second Bristol office scheme
Greenland puts retail element of Wandsworth scheme up for £30m sale
Aberdeen markets £21m Camberwell student scheme
KSL Capital Partners appoints head of EMEA capital formation
RLAM acquires £340m Northampton logistics development site
Fiera lends £36m for Birmingham logistics scheme
Orchard Street snaps up £40m Newcastle retail park
US investor mulls sale of £500m student platform
Cola puts £300m fizz into London hotels market
Life Science REIT leans towards £300m break-up
BGO backs £200m development on billionaires’ row
What’s up for grabs in the final quarter?
TPG Real Estate head honcho to retire
Forrester and Middle Eastern developer close in on London office deal
QuadReal buys 6,000-home BTR operating business
Barings veteran fund manager departs