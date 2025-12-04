NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

Data centresAlternativesContinental EuropeDevelopmentESGGermanyInvestment

Aventos confirms sale of Berlin data centre site to Tristan

4 Dec 2025 | 07:29 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Siemensstadt district plot spans 28,400 sq m

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Computer, Electronics, Hardware

Meag launches data centre fund

27 Nov 2025
Read
Electronics, Hardware, Computer

BlackRock-owned GIP agrees €2bn data centre joint venture 

17 Nov 2025
Read
Road, City, Architecture

Tristan JV acquires €70m Berlin site for data centre development

14 Oct 2025
Read
Nature, Outdoors, Architecture

Argaman Group plans mega data centre east of Frankfurt

30 Sep 2025
Read