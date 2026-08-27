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FundraisingInvestmentIrelandResidentialUK & Ireland

Avenue Capital secures €70m backing for Irish residential fund

28 Aug 2026 | 00:01 | London | by May Agaran

AIB and Bank of Ireland back second close of Avenue Homebuilder Capital Solutions Fund

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