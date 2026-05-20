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PeopleCorporateLeasingLondonOfficeUK & Ireland

Avison Young adds director to London office leasing team

20 May 2026 | 14:10 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Steve Lydon brings a combination of international connectivity and local market expertise

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