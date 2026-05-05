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CorporateIndustrialOfficeResidentialRetailUK & Ireland

Avison Young appoints new UK and Ireland chief

5 May 2026 | 16:20 | London | by Alexander Peace

Former head of Cushman & Wakefield to start in mid-May

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