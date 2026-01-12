NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

PeopleUK & IrelandResidential

Avison Young bolsters living investment team

12 Jan 2026 | 12:43 | London | by Guy Montague-Jones

Ellis Hearfield is joining the firm as a director

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

BNP Paribas RE appoints head of UK advisory

30 Oct 2026
Read
City, Metropolis, Urban

Former Pimco trio launch European investment platform

29 Oct 2026
Read
City, Architecture, Building

Packaged Living buys Apo operations

29 Oct 2026
Read
City, Urban, Road

Milan protests put housing pressures under the spotlight

22 Oct 2026
Read