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PeopleUK & IrelandYorkshire & North EastOfficeCorporate

Avison Young hires former Newcastle council boss

22 Apr 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Alexander Peace, May Agaran

Paul Stewart was head of property at Newcastle City Council for nearly six years

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