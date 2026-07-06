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PeopleCorporateHotels & LeisureUK & Ireland

Avison Young hires head of hotel capital markets

6 Jul 2026 | 08:00 | London | by May Agaran

Govinda Singh was recently head of hospitality valuation and advisory APAC at Newmark

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