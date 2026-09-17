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Policy & RegulationCorporateDevelopmentLogisticsUK & IrelandWest Midlands

Avison Young loses High Court battle over Coventry scheme dispute

17 Sep 2026 | 11:56 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

With Buckingham Group's insolvency, firm will have to pay the entire £9m bill

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