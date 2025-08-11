11 Aug 2025 | 10:55 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco
Chris Pilgrim joins from Colliers
Avison Young names head of capital markets
PHP and KKR provide updates on acceptance levels for Assura bids
Multi-let take-up tapers off – but limited development delivers prime rental growth
Investors wake up to climate risks
Standing assets form 72% of Q2 European resi investment
High Court backs River Island turnaround plans
Runway East to open new locations across UK
Blackstone to hand over Dublin office assets to lender
Former prisons chief to lead Homes England
HSBC agrees 210,000 sq ft Canary Wharf office move
Tenants commit to Canary Wharf in 250,000 sq ft leasing flurry
Is BTR broke?
Oval swoops for £100m Mayfair opportunity
Sheds market cools as occupiers are spoilt for choice
Flex office agency floated for sale
King Street grows European team with senior hires
City investment manager lured to the West End
£100m London aparthotel gem in play
UK listed propcos battle to cut costs