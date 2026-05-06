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Avison Young promotes duo to lead Polish investment department

6 May 2026 | 07:31 | London | by Marie-Noelle Sbresny, Lovelyn Tagalag

Bartłomiej Krzyżak and Marcin Purgal become co-heads

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