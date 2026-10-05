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FinancingBeneluxContinental EuropeCorporateNetherlandsUK & Ireland

Aviva acquires infrastructure CLO vehicle

5 Oct 2026 | 13:33 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Move expands the firm's private debt platform 

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