Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

ResidentialFinanceRegenerationUK & IrelandWest Midlands

Aviva and Moda lock in funding for £200m+ Birmingham neighbourhood

7 Jul 2025 | 08:15 | London | by Charlie Schouten

First phase includes 605 homes across four blocks

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Apache and Moda sell Brighton development site

16 Jun 2025
Read
People, Person, Graduation

Moda partners with private equity titan for £1bn+ student strategy

7 Apr 2025
Read
Suburb, Person, Architecture

Moda acquires 114 Nottingham homes

10 Feb 2025
Read

Green light for Moda's 462-home Birmingham residential project

9 Aug 2024
Read