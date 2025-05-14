Advanced Search

LondonOfficeRetailUK & Ireland

Aviva and PSP conclude £170m Hanover Square sale

14 May 2025 | 16:20 | London | by David Hatcher

Deal is one of largest in the West End this year

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Aware Super bolsters UK investment team

9 May 2025
Read
City, Apartment Building, Architecture

Aware and Delancey close £120m West End purchase

1 May 2025
Read

Q+A: Aware Super – "Real estate might turn out to be a safe haven"

23 Apr 2025
Read

Aware Super and Delancey launch £1bn UK office JV

25 Oct 2024
Read