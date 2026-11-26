RetailScotlandUK & IrelandInvestment
26 Nov 2026 | 12:15 | London | by May Agaran
Straiton Retail Park extends to 280,000 sq ft across 28 fully-let retail units
NBA shoots for €10bn funding pool to build European basketball arenas
Aviva confirms £115m Edinburgh retail park purchase
Cushman promotes UK lease advisory head to regional managing partner
TPTIM launches £215m UK property fund
Principal strikes £27m deal for first Oxford North homes
Q+A: Andrew Jones on M&A, Saba and LondonMetric’s deal targets
Fairness for landlords needs to return to RPs, says RE:UK
US private equity firm zeros in on £400m+ Citypoint
Saba Capital builds stakes in three more UK-listed propcos
Schroder REIT doubles in size following Picton deal
British Land and GIC agree sale of 50% stake in £700m Broadgate development
Poundland’s suitor: who is Martin Property Group?
New York law firm launches 200,000 sq ft London office hunt
Q+A: OneIM’s real estate chiefs lift the lid on the firm’s strategy
Pretium expands outside US with acquisition of London-based investment manager
Korean pension fund explores refinancing options for £1bn+ City trophy
Investors look to property safe haven as fears of tech bust mount
Native Land secures £226m injection for super-prime Belgravia development
Surprise buyer picks up £50m+ office from Spelthorne council
US private equity firm zeros in on £400m+ Citypoint