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OfficeESGLeasingLondonSustainabilityUK & Ireland

Aviva confirms 31,000 sq ft prelet at Mayfair office

17 Feb 2026 | 13:55 | London | by May Agaran

Deal with Sona Asset Management brings Pegasus House to nearly 50% let

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