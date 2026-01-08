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PeopleUK & IrelandCorporateInvestment

Aviva Investors bolsters private markets team

8 Jan 2026 | 10:49 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Move responds to increasing allocations to firm's private markets strategies

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