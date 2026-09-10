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OfficeDevelopmentLondonUK & Ireland

Aviva Investors plans doubling of historic City office

10 Sep 2026 | 12:30 | London | by Jessica Middleton-Pugh

New Broad Street House sits opposite Liverpool Street station and would be the latest office scheme in the City's development pipeline

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