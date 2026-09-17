LeasingLondonOfficeUK & Ireland
17 Sep 2026 | 14:21 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco
Nordea Bank and Virtus Data Centres deal takes the building to 90% let
Peel floats sale of Salford Quays office
Where’s the exit? Investors seek new ways out as pricing reality bites
Cheyne backs Poultry office refurb with £121m loan
Aviva secures double letting at 101 Moorgate
Daiwa buys stake in Apollo-owned Miller Homes
Aviva’s head of real estate debt takes over as CREFC Europe chair
Cushman adds ex-WeWork director to London team
Arrow Capital Partners signs tenant for 200,000 sq ft Cheshire shed
Avison Young loses High Court battle over Coventry scheme dispute
Q+A: Sixth Street on how to stay in on a deal while others walk away
Realty Income and KKR join forces for €1bn+ European net lease portfolio
CBRE makes splash with top debt hires
Ex-Columbia Threadneedle star launches boutique advisory firm
Japanese investor lines up stake in M&G’s £1bn+ City tower
Lewis on property: AI is forcing us to rethink how we develop junior staff
Q+A: ICG’s logistics leaders on driving Metropolitan to €3bn
Norges adds investment manager to global real estate team
EQT promotes Russell Petrie to head of living
LaSalle revisits sale and recap options for £600m outlet centre
Nomura in talks to sell £100m West End block