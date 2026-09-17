NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

LeasingLondonOfficeUK & Ireland

Aviva secures double letting at 101 Moorgate

17 Sep 2026 | 14:21 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Nordea Bank and Virtus Data Centres deal takes the building to 90% let

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Office Building

Martley secures flex operator for 47,000 sq ft Mailbox space

15 Sep 2026
Read

Melford reviews recap options for £700m retail parks portfolio

15 Sep 2026
Read

Kajima secures approval for 31,000 sq ft Soho office retrofit

10 Sep 2026
Read
City, Architecture, Building

Aviva Investors plans doubling of historic City office

10 Sep 2026
Read