NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

Hotels & LeisureDevelopmentInvestmentIrelandResidentialUK & Ireland

Aviva seeks operator for €100m Dublin hotel project

7 Oct 2026 | 07:00 | London | by May Agaran, Chris Borland

184-bedroom hotel in the works alongside a residential project

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

French fund bags €24m Dublin mall

9 Sep 2026
Read
Person, Walking, City

Irish Rugby Football Union seeks partner for £150m stadium hotel project

9 Sep 2026
Read

GMS Estates puts £25m Covent Garden hotel site on the block

8 Sep 2026
Read
City, Architecture, Building

Luxury Dublin hotel prepped for €130m sale

18 Aug 2026
Read