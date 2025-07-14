Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

OfficeInvestmentUK & Ireland

Aware Super and Delancey complete £500m London office deals

14 Jul 2025 | 08:14 | London | by May Agaran

Trio of super-prime offices mark joint venture's debut investments

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Office utilisation drops to 66% says BCO

11 Jul 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

KLP Eiendom buys €133m Stockholm office from Barings

11 Jul 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Cityscape

Invesco completes €100m Paris office refurbishment

9 Jul 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

First tenants sign up at BGO's King's Cross campus

9 Jul 2025
Read